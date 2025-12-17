Chaos erupts in Mexico City’s Congress during transparency reform debate

Mexico was shaken on Monday when a routine session in Mexico City’s Congress briefly turned chaotic during a debate on transparency reform. What began as a procedural discussion escalated as lawmakers from rival blocs confronted each other near the podium. Video from the chamber showed members shouting, shoving and pulling hair as others looked on. Several lawmakers and spectators raised their phones to record the scene while security moved in to separate those involved. The dispute broke out during talks on a proposal to abolish the city’s transparency agency and replace it with a new oversight body. The incident forced a temporary suspension of the session. When lawmakers returned, opposition parties left the chamber in protest. In their absence, the ruling coalition went on to approve the reforms, bringing the tense sitting to a close.