Gaza's displaced struggle with heavy rain and cold weather in fragile tents

On Tuesday morning, tents in the Muwasi area were soaked after overnight rain. Muddy water flooded the camp, pooling several inches deep. Children walked barefoot after shoes were lost in the brown water. Displaced say the rain now frightens them as much as the war, as each storm threatens to ruin the few belongings they have left. Local officials are calling for quicker delivery of sturdier shelters and urgent drainage repairs, while aid groups warn that restricted access imposed by Israel is slowing relief in Gaza and leaving families exposed as winter sets in.

