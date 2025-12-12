Skydiver dangles at 4,500 metres after parachute catches on plane’s tail

Australia is investigating a skydiving incident in Queensland after a jumper became entangled beneath a plane’s tail at about 4,500 metres. Investigators said the reserve parachute of Adrian Ferguson deployed early as he exited a Cessna Caravan during a planned formation jump. The parachute pulled him backward and became caught around the aircraft’s tail, leaving him suspended below the plane. Ferguson cut several lines and then deployed his main parachute, which allowed him to land with minor injuries. The pilot returned the aircraft safely to Tully.