Ukrainian drone strike injures seven in Russia's Tver, causes fire, evacuation

The city of Tver lies northwest of Moscow and local officials report that the lower floors caught fire, prompting an evacuation to temporary shelters. Videos shared online show broken windows and smoke coming from the building. The strike was part of what Russia’s Defence Ministry describes as a large overnight wave of about 90 drones across several regions. Many were intercepted, but some reached targets far from the border, including sites in Yaroslavl Oblast. Flights at major Moscow airports were briefly disrupted. Responsibility for the Tver incident has not been confirmed by Ukraine, and some details remain unclear as emergency crews continue their work.