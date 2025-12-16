Australia mourns youngest Bondi shooting victim as family attends vigil

Crowds gathered near the Bondi Pavilion, where flowers and candles marked the site of the attack. Aerial footage showed the scale of the tribute as police continued their work nearby. Many said the vigil was about quiet support and refusing to be driven by fear. Among the dead was Matilda, 10, whose surname has not been released. Her grandparents and aunt stood near the site as prayers were offered. The shooting happened during Chanukah by the Sea, a Hanukkah event held by Sydney’s Jewish community at Bondi Beach. Fifteen people were killed. Police said the attack was inspired by Islamic State and involved a father and his 24-year-old son. The father died at the scene, while the son remained in hospital. Across Sydney, 25 people are still being treated, 10 of them in critical condition.