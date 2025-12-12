New video shows Gaza hostages celebrating Hanukkah before their deaths

The videos, found in Gaza and shared by families, show the group walking through the passage, sitting on blankets and lighting the holiday candles. They appear under pressure yet still speak to each other with calm moments, even wishing one another a happy new year. Israel says the six were killed last August by Hamas just before soldiers reached the site. Autopsies indicate they were shot at close range. Among them was Hersh Goldberg Polin, who had lost part of his arm during the 7 October attack. Families say they released the footage to show the hostages should have returned alive. The material emerges as talks move into a tougher second phase, with one hostage’s remains still in Gaza.