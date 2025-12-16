Beirut hosts colourful Christmas parade despite tension with Israel

In the Gemmayzeh neighbourhood, bands in bright uniforms filled the narrow streets with music and drew large crowds. For some, the parade was a display of resilience, while others remained cautious as Israeli airstrikes continue almost daily in southern Lebanon. The parade forms part of the wider “Beirut Christmas Spirit” programme running from early December to January in the city centre, alongside a large tree, festive stalls, food stands and activities for children. Lebanon has the highest share of Christians in the Middle East, and Christmas remains widely celebrated. Thousands of Lebanese living abroad are expected to return home to spend the holiday with their families.