Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

No Comment

Beirut hosts colourful Christmas parade despite tension with Israel

In the Gemmayzeh neighbourhood, bands in bright uniforms filled the narrow streets with music and drew large crowds. For some, the parade was a display of resilience, while others remained cautious as Israeli airstrikes continue almost daily in southern Lebanon. The parade forms part of the wider “Beirut Christmas Spirit” programme running from early December to January in the city centre, alongside a large tree, festive stalls, food stands and activities for children. Lebanon has the highest share of Christians in the Middle East, and Christmas remains widely celebrated. Thousands of Lebanese living abroad are expected to return home to spend the holiday with their families.

More about
Lebanon Christmas Beirut

up next

More from no comment

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..