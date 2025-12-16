Rome opens two new Metro C stations, showcasing ancient ruins near Colosseum

Built deep underground, the stations combine modern transport with layers of ancient history uncovered during excavation. Commuters and visitors entering the stop near the amphitheatre can see ceramic vessels, stone wells and the remains of a Roman bath from a first century home, displayed along the platforms. The line has taken nearly two decades to build. Work was slowed by funding issues and by the need to protect ruins buried beneath Via dei Fori Imperiali. Engineers also had to manage groundwater while preserving what lay above ground. Nearby, the Porta Metronia station reveals a military barracks and decorated rooms from imperial Rome. Metro C, which will eventually stretch across the city, is expected to ease pressure on Rome’s crowded streets once completed, while offering travellers a daily view into the city’s past.