Australia begins funerals for victims of Bondi Beach Hanukkah shooting

Australia on Wednesday began burying the victims of the antisemitic mass shooting that struck a Hanukkah celebration at Bondi Beach. Hundreds of mourners gathered in Sydney as funerals started under heavy police protection, with grief and prayer closely intertwined. At least 15 people were killed on Sunday and more than 20 remain in hospital. All the victims identified so far were Jewish, ranging in age from a 10 year old girl to an 87 year old Holocaust survivor. The first funeral was held for Eli Schlanger, 41, a husband, father of five and assistant rabbi at Chabad-Lubavitch of Bondi. He had organised the Chanukah by the Sea event where the attack took place and also worked as a prison and hospital chaplain. Speaking through tears, his father in law, Rabbi Yehoram Ulman, said his deepest regret was not having told Schlanger often enough how loved and appreciated he was. Outside the service, streets were quiet as officers checked identities. Funerals were delayed by coronial investigations into the attack, allegedly carried out by a father and son.