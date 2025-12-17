Thousands Cuban pilgrims flock to Havana's El Rincon shrine seeking blessings from Saint Lazarus

The ritual blends Catholic belief with Afro-Cuban Santería and draws worshippers from across the island on December 16 and 17. Saint Lazarus, also known as Babalú Aye or simply the Old Man, is revered as the protector of the sick and the poor. Many pilgrims wore purple, the colour linked to the saint. Some walked long distances, others crawled or moved on their knees to fulfil vows. Amid outbreaks of dengue and chikungunya and a deep economic crisis, prayers focused on health and stability.