Haitian factory workers protest for higher wages as oil prices surge

Hundreds of factory workers protested Tuesday in Haiti’s capital, demanding a higher minimum wage as the conflict in Iran deepens and drives up oil prices across the globe.

It was the second straight day that employees at the state-owned Metropolitan Industrial Park in Port-au-Prince gathered to shout: “When we are hungry, we don’t mess around!”

Factory workers currently earn 685 Haitian gourdes – just over five dollars – per day.

A gallon of gasoline now costs 850 gourdes, or nearly six dollars and fifty cents.

Workers say they have not received a raise since 2023.

“I’m here because I’m getting paid 685 gourdes, and I cannot live on this,” said Roselainne Jean, a factory worker. “I get paid on Friday, and by Saturday, I am already borrowing money. We are demanding a minimum wage of 3,000 gourdes.”

That would amount to roughly 22 dollars per day.

Oil prices surge

Haiti’s government increased diesel prices by 37% and gasoline by 29% earlier this month, largely due to the war in Iran. Transportation costs have doubled, and critical supply chains have been disrupted.

“This is the second day we have come out to demand that the government lower oil prices and raise the minimum wage,” said Pierre Télémarque, a union leader. “We also need more social support.”

Another protester, Willy Badio, noted that after state taxes, his daily wage drops to just 500 gourdes – barely enough to cover transport.

Haiti, the poorest country in the Western Hemisphere, is being hit hardest by rising oil prices, with experts warning of a spiraling humanitarian crisis.