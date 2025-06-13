From the shadows to the spotlight: Nations' debut in FIFA Club World Cup

The FIFA Club World Cup 2025, to be played from Saturday June 14th to Sunday July 13th in the United States, will be the most competitive and inclusive in global football, bringing together the best talents from every continent to decide the true FIFA world club champion.

The tournament will open the doors to players from countries that have never appeared at the FIFA World Cup for national teams.

Of the 81 countries that will have players at the tournament, 22—Albania, Armenia, Burkina Faso, Congo, Dominican Republic, Gabon, Georgia, Guatemala, Guinea, Guyana, Luxembourg, Mali, Montenegro, Mozambique, Namibia, Palestine, Syria, Tanzania, Uganda, Uzbekistan, Venezuela and Zimbabwe—have never played at a FIFA World Cup.

This is even though many countries, such as Mali, which will be represented by eight players, regularly produce talent for clubs abroad.

Venezuela is among the countries that have yet to make a FIFA World Cup appearance. Still, they will be represented by six players in the United States, including Telasco Segovia, a midfielder with Inter Miami CF.

Mamelodi Sundowns FC forward Peter Shalulile will be the first Namibian player to participate in a senior first-tier FIFA tournament.

Denis Bouanga, of Los Angeles Football Club, will represent Gabon and scored the goal that gave the MLS club a 2-1 win over Club América in their play-in match to claim the final slot at the tournament.