Ugandan nurse brings lifeline to forgotten elders amid growing aging crisis

In the remote hills of Uganda, Winnie Katwesigye is on a mission. She is not only delivering healthcare but also restoring dignity to elderly people often forgotten by the system. A nurse with Reach One Touch One Ministries, Winnie travels into mountainous villages to reach her patients. She rides as far as possible on a Boda Boda motorcycle taxi, then continues on foot.

“Most of the parts are in hilly areas where our seniors stay,” she explains. “I use a Boda Boda where it can reach. If not, I stop it and walk.”

Carrying a metal case filled with basic medical tools, Winnie goes door to door. She checks blood pressure and glucose levels, performs medical procedures like catheterization, and offers hygiene checks and diet counseling.

“I was called by God to love and serve,” she says. “My passion is to take care of those elders who can’t take care of themselves.”

Winnie often cleans up using rainwater stored in plastic tanks, the same supply her patients rely on for survival.

Her work comes at a time when sub-Saharan Africa is facing a major demographic shift. In just 15 years, the number of people aged 60 and older has increased by 50 percent, reaching 67 million. The World Health Organization projects that number could grow to 163 million by 2050.

With limited pensions, scarce healthcare, and widespread poverty, advocates warn the region may face a severe crisis unless more support is given to frontline caregivers like Winnie.