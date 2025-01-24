Trump bans non-US flags at embassies

The Trump administration has implemented a new policy banning the display of flags other than the United States flag at embassies.

The move marks a departure from practices seen under the Biden administration, where gay pride and Black Lives Matter flags were flown.

According to a cable seen by the Guardian, titled “One Flag Policy,” the ban is aimed at cracking down on diversity initiatives within US government institutions. The directive clearly states that “only the flag of the United States is permitted to be flown at all US facilities, both at home and abroad.”

This text emphasizes that the flag of the United States symbolizes the unity of Americans around the values ​​of justice, freedom and democracy, considered essential to the nation. The only exceptions to this rule concern the flag of prisoners of war and the flag of hostages.

The move follows executive orders Trump signed early in his presidency calling for an end to diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) programs and an affirmation that only two gender categories exist, undermining the rights of non-binary people.