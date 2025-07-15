Muscovites appear unconcerned by latest US threats of sanctions and weapons deliveries to Ukraine

The honeymoon between US President Trump and Russia's Vladimir Putin appears to be over, with Trump on Monday threatening sweeping sanctions against Moscow if it doesn't end its war with Ukraine within 50 days. But ordinary Russians don't seem concerned.

“What is normal about what Trump says? I don't see anything new here," says Moscow resident Gavriil. We shouldn't attach too much importance to what he says. We need to understand what we need to do, and do it. That's probably it.”

Trump is also showing growing interest in helping Ukraine fight back against Russia's full-scale invasion, warning that NATO members will purchase "billions and billions of dollars" of US weaponry, including Patriot missiles, and transfer the munitions to Ukraine.

Again, citizens aren't worried.

“I believe that we have entrusted our country to a knowledgeable person (Russian President Vladimir Putin), and he and his team will figure out what to do with it," says Vladimir, also a Moscow resident.

The latest steps reflect an evolving approach from the American president, who promised to swiftly resolve the conflict Putin started three years ago.

Trump has often criticized Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy for allowing the conflict to happen but more recently has expressed growing irritation toward Putin.

Despite these latest US threats, the Moscow stock exchange rose 2.7% on Monday, suggesting faith that the 50 day window gives President Putin ample time to once again talk Trump round.

Russian troops are also gearing up to drive back Ukrainian defenders on parts of the 1,000-kilometer front line.