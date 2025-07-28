Donald Trump gives Russia 10 to 12 days to reach peace deal with Ukraine

United States president Donald Trump on Monday warned he would only give Russia 10 to 12 more days to reach peace with Ukraine.

Two weeks ago, Trump had given Russian leader Vladimir Putin a 50-day deadline to find a peace deal. The US president now said he saw "no reason in waiting."

"I want to be generous, but we just don't see any progress being made", he said during a visit to Scotland.

Trump threatened to impose sanctions and secondary tariffs on Russia if an agreement is not reached.

He repeated his criticism of Putin for talking about ending the war but continuing to bomb Ukrainian civilians.

“And I say, that’s not the way to do it", Trump said. He added, “I’m disappointed in President Putin.”

Asked at a news conference about a potential meeting with the Russian leader, Trump said: “I’m not so interested in talking anymore.”

In a post on X, Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy welcomed Trump's "clear stance and expressed determination."

The US president still voiced some reluctance about imposing penalties on the Kremlin, saying that he loves the Russian people. “I don’t want to do that to Russia", he said, but he noted how many Russians, along with Ukrainians, are dying in the war.

The Ukrainian Air Force said on Monday that Russia had fired more than 300 drones and seven missiles at Ukraine overnight.

The attacks wounded at least 8 people across the country, including five in Kyiv, authorities said. A two-year-old girl is among those injured.