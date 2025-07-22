Dreaming of being James Bond, a British man tries to spy for Russia

A British man who dreamed of looking like James Bond was convicted on Tuesday of attempting to spy for Russia.

Howard Phillips, 65, attempted to pass information about former Defence Secretary Grant Shapps to two men he believed to be Russian agents. In reality, they were undercover British secret agents.

The jury at Winchester Crown Court found Howard Phillips guilty of aiding what he believed to be a foreign intelligence agency. The unanimous verdict was reached after four hours of deliberation.

He has been remanded in custody and will be sentenced in the autumn. No specific date has been set.

Prosecutors said Mr Phillips had offered to pass on Mr Shapps' details and the location where he kept his private plane to ‘allow the Russians to eavesdrop on British defence plans’.

The defendant's ex-wife told the court that Phillips dreamed of being like James Bond’ and that he watched films about the British secret service because he was ‘infatuated’ with it.

Bethan David, head of the Crown Prosecution Service's counter-terrorism division, said the conviction sent a clear message to anyone considering spying for Russia.

‘Mr Phillips was brazen in his pursuit of financial gain, with no regard for the potential harm caused to his own country,’ Ms David said.