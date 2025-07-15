UN mission to Haiti extended for another six months

The United Nations Security Council unanimously voted to adopt a resolution to extend the mandate of the UN Integrated Office in Haiti (BINUH) until January 31, 2026.

US Ambassador Dorothy Shea told the Council Members the office's continued presence would help support the country toward democratic transition.

"As Council members, our continuing, collective efforts have the power to secure a more just and peaceful future for all Haitians. We urge all Council members – and all Member States – to extend their support along with us," she said.

Haiti and in particular its capital Port-au-Prince have been the site of a gang war since 2020. Armed gangs control at least 80% of the capital and the violence is slowly spreading to other regions. Last week, an estimated 27 000 people were displaced from their homes in Haiti's central region, following armed attacks from gangs.

Haitians in the US under pressure

The resolution was drafted by the United States and Panama.

But on US soil, the Trump administration has terminated temporary status for hundreds of thousands of people including many from Haiti.

The administration has already terminated TPS for about 350,000 Venezuelans, 500,000 Haitians, more than 160,000 Ukrainians, and thousands of people from Afghanistan, Nepal and Cameroon.

Some of them, like Venezuelans, Haitians and Ukrainians, have pending lawsuits at federal courts. Another 250,000 Venezuelans are still protected under TPS until September, as well as thousands of Syrians.

TPS for Ethiopians expires in December, for Yemenis and Somalians in March 2026, and for Salvadoreans in September 2026.

During the Biden administration, the number of people protected by TPS grew significantly. Nearly 1 million Venezuelans and Haitians were protected.