US budget cuts threaten UN peacekeeping in South Sudan and DRC

United Nations peacekeeping missions are facing significant financial pressure, as United States budget cuts could limit their ability to protect civilians in countries like South Sudan and the Democratic Republic of Congo, a UN peacekeeping spokesperson said on Tuesday.

US President Donald Trump last week unilaterally cancelled $4.9 billion in foreign aid already approved by Congress.

This includes more than 800 million dollars dedicated to international peacekeeping operations.

"Without sufficient resources, we will be doing less with less, with potentially serious implications for peace and security in contexts such as South Sudan and the Democratic Republic of the Congo, where financial constraints could significantly limit our ability to protect civilians," said a UN peacekeeping spokesperson in New York.

The US accounts for close to 27% of the UN peacekeeping budget, making it the largest financial contributor, ahead of China and (18.7%) and Japan (8%).

Earlier this year, the White House proposed to eliminate Washington’s contribution entirely for 2026, citing the alleged failures of certain missions.

They are currently 11 active UN peacekeeping operations, including MINUSCA in the Central African Republic, UNMISS in South Sudan and MONUSCO in the DRC.

UN member states are obligated to help finance these missions under the Charter of the United Nations.

"We urge all member states to pay their contributions to peacekeeping in full and on time to sustain the vital work and impact of peacekeeping," the UN spokesperson said.

In May, UN Secretary-General António Guterres already pleaded with countries to pay their share for peacekeeping. The world body’s peacekeeping operation is “only as strong as member states’ commitment to it," he said at the time.

Donald Trump has drastically reduced US foreign aid since he came back in office, a decision that is expected to have disastrous consequences for health and development worldwide.

In February, his administration vowed to cut foreign aid contracts from the US Agency for International Development (USAID) by more than 90%.

The agency officially closed in July.