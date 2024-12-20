UN Extends Peacekeeping Mission In DRC Until 2025

Democratic Republic Of Congo
The United Nations Security Council has voted to extend the mandate for a long-running U.N. peacekeeping mission in the Democratic Republic of Congo for another year. This follows further delaying an agreed withdrawal from the eastern provinces.
The Congolese government has previously pushed for the force - known as MONUSCO - to leave, but a note to the Security Council by Congo's mission to the United Nations in New York shows that Kinshasa asked for the operation to be renewed.
The renewal means nearly 11,000 peacekeepers will continue their deployment until at least December 2025.
