MINUSCA empowers juvenile inmates in CAR with motorcycle repair training

Twenty juvenile inmates at Ngaragba Central Prison in Bangui have completed a motorcycle mechanics training program, supported by MINUSCA and the Central African Directorate of Prison Services.

The initiative, part of the country's National Strategy for Social Reintegration, aims to equip detainees with practical skills for a fresh start after release.

At the August 2 certificate ceremony, officials from MINUSCA and the prison administration praised the participants' dedication. "Even behind prison walls, effort and determination can open doors to a new life," said Nelly Atieno Opiyo of MINUSCA's Corrections Unit.

The training covered engine basics, diagnostics, and common repairs. Each graduate received a tool kit to help launch their reintegration journey. "Before prison, I had no trade. Now I have the skill to support myself," said one inmate.

MINUSCA continues to support vocational programs in prisons, including tailoring, carpentry, and solar cooker fabrication, to improve detention conditions and reduce recidivism.

