USAID shutdown: A wake-up call for Africa or a looming crisis? (Africanews Debates)

By Rédaction Africanews

and Kwabena Adu-Gyamfi

UNAIDS

For decades, USAID has played a major role in funding healthcare, education, and development across Africa. But with shifting U.S. priorities and discussions around reducing aid, the big question is: What happens next?

In this episode of the Africanews debates, our expert panel dives into the real impact of USAID’s potential exit. Is this a wake-up call for Africa to take charge of its own development, or could it spark a major crisis? And if the U.S. pulls back, will China, Russia, or other global players step in?

Watch the full debate here:

Join the conversation in the comments—what’s your take on Africa’s future without USAID?

