USAID shutdown: A wake-up call for Africa or a looming crisis? (Africanews Debates)

FILE - Locals residents carry a boxes and sacks of food distributed by the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), in Kachoda, Turkana area, northern Kenya
By Rédaction Africanews
and Kwabena Adu-Gyamfi
UNAIDS
For decades, USAID has played a major role in funding healthcare, education, and development across Africa. But with shifting U.S. priorities and discussions around reducing aid, the big question is: What happens next?
In this episode of the Africanews debates, our expert panel dives into the real impact of USAID’s potential exit. Is this a wake-up call for Africa to take charge of its own development, or could it spark a major crisis? And if the U.S. pulls back, will China, Russia, or other global players step in?
Watch the full debate here:
Join the conversation in the comments—what’s your take on Africa’s future without USAID?
