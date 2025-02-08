Judge halts Trump’s effort to dismantle USAID

Donald Trump
A federal judge has delivered a major blow to President Donald Trump and his ally, billionaire Elon Musk, halting plans to pull thousands of staffers from the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID).
Judge Carl Nichols issued a temporary order to stop the administration from placing workers on leave and forcing them to return to the U.S. within 30 days, citing potential risks and undue hardships for employees and their families abroad.
The decision comes amid ongoing efforts by the Trump administration to drastically reduce USAID’s operations, including suspending funding for critical overseas programmes. USAID workers, including contractors in regions like the Middle East, had reported being cut off from vital communication systems, such as emergency "panic button" apps, in the wake of the furloughs.
01:26
Somali protesters condemn Trump's comments on Gaza
01:50
Iran's currency plummets to record low as Trump restores sanctions
01:52
South African civil rights activists urge Trump not to punish South Africans
01:11
Egypt and Palestine reject Trump's plan to relocate Palestinians
01:56
Palestinians denounce Trump's proposal that U.S. should take over Gaza
01:09
Haiti: Arrival of the first deportees under the Trump administration