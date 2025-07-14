No offense taken: Liberia's Foreign Minister's take on Trump's education remarks

Liberia's president Joseph Boakai expressed that he was "honoured" to meet with US President Donald Trump last week and did not take offense at Trump's remark regarding his English fluency — which is his native language — as stated by Liberia's foreign minister last Friday.

The comment from the US president has even led to the creation of a popular tribute song in the West African nation.

Last Wednesday, Trump commended President Joseph Boakai for his proficiency in English, seemingly oblivious to the fact that English is Liberia's official language.

Boakai — who, like many Liberians, speaks English as his first language — laughed awkwardly and mentioned that he had received his education in Liberia.

"We were privileged to receive an invitation from the White House for President Boakai to meet with President Trump and other African leaders. No offense was taken," stated Liberian Foreign Minister Sara Beysolow Nyanti to AFP on Friday evening.

She expressed that Liberia is eager to enhance its relationship with the United States, "founded on mutual respect".

Liberia was established in 1822 when the American Colonization Society, supported by the US Congress and slaveholders, began sending freed slaves to its shores.

Thousands of "Americo-Liberian" settlers followed.

They declared their independence in 1847 and formed a government to oversee the native African majority.

English serves as the official language and is the most commonly spoken language throughout the nation.

Liberia holds the title of the oldest republic in sub-Saharan Africa.

The comment from the US president has even led to a popular tribute song in the West African nation.

Trump commended President Joseph Boakai last Wednesday for his English-speaking abilities, seemingly unaware that English is Liberia's official language.

In reaction to Trump's blunder, singer and former cultural ambassador Queen Juli Endee wrote a tribute song for Boakai.

"We honor JNB, our black president, Beautiful English King of Africa," she and her band performed in a video that circulated widely on social media.

The video features them waving US flags and wearing T-shirts with images of Boakai and Trump.

Liberians, on the other hand, expressed mixed feelings.

Shadrach Johnson, who is unemployed, appreciated that Boakai was among the few African leaders invited to the summit.

"He represented the Liberian people there. It’s a step forward," he told AFP.

However, street vendor Patience Allison felt that Trump had disrespected her president and aimed to provoke.

"For him to ask that question, it feels like mockery. He was truly mocking our president."