Statue of Ghana’s former President Akufo-Addo destroyed amid controversy

A controversial statue of Ghana’s former President Nana Akufo-Addo, unveiled last November, has been destroyed, with images showing its severed head and damaged pedestal.

The statue, erected in Ghana’s Western Region, faced backlash from its inception, with many criticizing it as a display of self-promotion.

The police have not commented on who may have targeted the statue or why. Earlier, some locals had called for its removal, arguing it offered no value to the community. It had already been partially vandalized in December, leaving one leg damaged.

While some residents celebrated its destruction, calling it overdue, others said a more respectful approach should have been taken. Critics previously questioned the use of public funds for the statue, given Ghana’s economic struggles, including an IMF bailout and a worsening cost-of-living crisis.

The statue’s unveiling was meant to honour the development initiatives of Akufo-Addo, who completed his second term last week. His party lost heavily in December’s elections to President John Mahama, who had also labelled the statue insensitive during tough economic times.