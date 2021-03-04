Ghana's top court quashes opposition election petition

Ghana’s President Nana Akufo-Addo was Thurday retained as leader, following a seven-member panel of the country’s top court Judges' dismissal of the election petition filed by main opposition leader John Mahama.

In a unanimous decision, the Supreme Court said this is because the case had no merit.

Former President John Dramani Mahama who contested the 2020 elections on the ticket of the National Democratic Congress, took the Electoral Commission to court.

He sought to challenge validity of results and subsequent declaration of President Akufo-Addo as the winner.

But reading the ruling of the court Thursday, Chief Justice Anin Yeboah said the petitioner did not satisfy all the 5 issues outlined by the court to determine the case.

According to the Electoral Commission, President Nana Akufo-Addo, was re-elected with 51.59% of the vote against 47.36% for his predecessor and opponent John Dramani Mahama of the main opposition NDC.

Only 515,524 votes separated the two candidates.

International and local observers said the election was generally calm. However, five people were killed in violence on voting and counting day, according to police.

Aside from these sporadic incidents, the election was generally hailed as an example in West Africa.

This was the third time that these two old political rivals had faced each other, with equally close results in the previous two elections.

In 2016, Nana Akufo-Addo won with 53.8%. Four years earlier, in 2012, John Mahama had 50.7% of votes.

At the time, Akufo-Addo challenged Mahama's victory and appealed to the Supreme Court to invalidate the results.

Eight months later following intense debates broadcast live on radio and television, the court upheld Mahama's victory.

Shortly after the verdict was announced, Nana Akufo-Addo admitted defeat.

Mahama is expected to address his supporters during the day, his lawyers said.