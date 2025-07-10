Dancehall superstar Shatta Wale urges young people to back President Mahama

Ghana
Ghanaian dancehall superstar Shatta Wale has urged his fans to back President John Mahama, saying his government will help them put money in their pockets.
Performing before a packed stadium at the 2025 President’s Cup in Accra, Wale told fans “From now till the next election, support this government. If you are a youth and you want to see money in your pocket, then support this government.”
Fans greeted the comments with cheers but there’s been something of a backlash from political commentators. Some accuse Wale of opportunism and currying favour with Mahama. Others say fans need to make their political decisions based on policies and not on personalities.
After the show, Wale posted a tribute to the president, thanking him for his commitment to empowering the youth.
Mahama began his four year term in office in January. It’s his second presidential term after assuming office following the death of John Atta Mills before being elected to a full term in 2012.
Go to video
Lesotho declares two-year state of disaster amid US tariff fallout
01:54
"Great economic potential in Africa": five African leaders have lunch with Trump
Go to video
Cameroon imposes significant penalties on Telecom giants Orange and MTN
01:49
BRICS summit ends on health issues and role of global south countries
01:45
Empowering youth in agriculture could boost global economy, FAO report says
01:09
Guinea presents draft for new constitution, referendum set for September