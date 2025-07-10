Welcome to Africanews

Dancehall superstar Shatta Wale urges young people to back President Mahama

Damien Larbli Tchintchibidja, Vice president of the ECOWAS Commission, left, Ghana's President John Mahama, center and Nigeria Minister of Foreign Affairs, June 22, 2025  
Copyright © africanews
Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
By Rédaction Africanews

Ghana

Ghanaian dancehall superstar Shatta Wale has urged his fans to back President John Mahama, saying his government will help them put money in their pockets.  

Performing before a packed stadium at the 2025 President’s Cup in Accra, Wale told fans “From now till the next election, support this government. If you are a youth and you want to see money in your pocket, then support this government.”  

Fans greeted the comments with cheers but there’s been something of a backlash from political commentators. Some accuse Wale of opportunism and currying favour with Mahama. Others say fans need to make their political decisions based on policies and not on personalities.  

After the show, Wale posted a tribute to the president, thanking him for his commitment to empowering the youth.  

Mahama began his four year term in office in January. It’s his second presidential term after assuming office following the death of John Atta Mills before being elected to a full term in 2012.  

