Ghana to investigate controversial $400m Cathedral project amid economic crisis

Ghana
Ghana's new President, John Mahama, has announced plans to investigate the contentious $400m (£330m) national cathedral project as the country grapples with its worst economic crisis in decades.
The initiative, championed by former President Nana Akufo-Addo, has faced mounting opposition. Despite promises that the cathedral would be privately funded, $58m in public funds has already been spent, with little progress beyond a large crater on a prime site in central Accra. This land, previously home to state buildings and judicial residences, remains undeveloped.
Finance Minister Cassiel Ato Forson hinted at discontinuing government spending on the project, emphasizing the need to cut "wasteful expenditure." Ghana, which secured a $3bn bailout from the International Monetary Fund last year, still faces high inflation at 23.8%, despite some improvement.
Initially envisioned as a Christian worship and cultural hub, the cathedral has sparked debate about its relevance amid pressing issues like healthcare and education. Critics, including opposition lawmakers, have called for the project's termination, citing more urgent national priorities.
Work has also stalled, with contractors halting construction due to unpaid fees, and five members of the project's board of trustees have resigned. Mahama, who signaled during his campaign that he would reassess the project, has reiterated the need for a thorough review to ensure prudent use of resources.
Go to video
Sierra Leone declares emergency after second Mpox case in 4 days
Go to video
Tanzanian activist Maria Sarungi Tsehai released after abduction in Kenya
Go to video
China reports release of hijacked fishing vessel off Somalia
Go to video
Nigerian airstrike kills civilians in rebel targeting error
Go to video
Judge sentences Trump in hush money case, no punishment given
Go to video
Benin suffers heavy losses in deadly border attack