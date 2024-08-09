Police order investigation into the murder of Nigeria cross-dresser “Abuja Area Mama”

Nigerian police are investigating the death of a transgender TikToker known as "Abuja Area Mama," whose body was discovered on a highway in Abuja on Thursday.

The 33-year-old, who had a strong following on social media for her posts about life as a transgender woman and sex worker, was found beaten and bruised. She often referred to herself as Ifeanyi, but never disclosed her full name.

Nigeria, a conservative society, has strict laws against same-sex relationships, and the LGBTQ+ community often faces harassment and violence. Last year, Abuja Area Mama shared that she had been attacked and feared for her life.

In her final Instagram post on Wednesday, she mentioned plans to meet her boyfriend. Hours later, her body was found on the Katampe-Mabushi expressway in Abuja, in what police suspect is a murder.

Police have launched an investigation, with Abuja police chief Benneth Igweh ordering a "thorough and discreet" inquiry into the incident. Authorities noted that the victim was found dressed in female clothing but without any identification.

The news of her death has led to an outpouring of grief on social media, highlighting the ongoing challenges faced by the LGBTQ+ community in Nigeria, despite legal protections against discrimination. Journalist Martins Ifijeh condemned the act, calling it "the worst form of inhumanity."