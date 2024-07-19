Kenyan police arrest two more suspects in a serial murder case

Kenyan authorities have arrested two more individuals in the ongoing investigation into the Mukuru case, where a suspected serial killer has confessed to the murders of 42 women. This follows the arrest of the primary suspect on Monday, who the police believe is responsible for the serial killings.

On Tuesday, police apprehended Amos Momanyi Mogusu outside a bar in Nairobi. According to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), Mogusu was tracked down using the mobile phone of one of the victims, Roselyn Akoth, found in his possession.

The second arrest involved Moses Ogembo, a resident of Mukuru, who sold the phone to Mogusu. During a search of Ogembo’s residence, investigators discovered 154 mobile phones. Under questioning, Ogembo admitted to purchasing several second-hand smartphones from Collins Jumaishi Kalusha, the primary suspect in this case.

In a statement, the DCI reported finding additional incriminating evidence in Kalusha’s apartment, including a blood-stained pillowcase, a t-shirt, and various tools such as a hammer, pliers, knives, and scissors.

Despite initially confessing, Kalusha has since retracted his statements. During a Wednesday hearing at the Makadara Court to determine his pre-trial detention, Kalusha’s lawyer argued that the confessions were obtained under torture. Nevertheless, the judge extended Kalusha’s detention by 28 days.

Addressing public concerns, government spokesperson Isaac Mwaura clarified that the bodies found in a quarry are unrelated to recent protests. Mwaura emphasized that the 10 bodies discovered in Kware are linked to femicides, not political killings, countering suspicions from civil society groups following the case.