Nairobi hawker shot at close range by police declared brain dead

The Kenyan mask vendor who was shot at close range by a police officer during a protest has been declared brain dead, his family announced on Sunday.

Doctors at Kenyatta National Hospital revealed to Kariuki's family on Sunday that his brainstem is no longer functioning.

"We received a call from the hospital at 12.47 am saying that they needed to have a brief with us, and we have been told what is happening," Emily Wanjira, the family spokesperson, told journalists.

"The reality of things is that Boniface Mwangi Kariuki is declared brain-dead. The hospital bill is now higher than Ksh3 million. We are praying and hoping for the well-wishers because when someone is declared brain dead, we know what it means, so the brainstem of Boniface Mwangi Kariuki is not working any longer," she added.

The 22-year-old Boniface Kariuki, a hawker like his father, was holding a packet of face masks and is believed to have been caught up in a confrontation with two officers in Nairobi as hundreds of protesters clashed with police.

One officer, who had concealed his face with a mask, shot him at close range in the head as he walked away.

Tuesday's protests in the capital followed tensions over the death of the blogger, Albert Ojwang, who was found dead while in custody at the Central Police Station.