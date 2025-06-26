Death toll in Kenyan anti-government protests rises to 16, says rights group

The death toll from Wednesday’s nationwide anti-government protests in Kenya has risen to 16, with most of the dead reportedly killed by police, says rights group Amnesty International.

Hundreds of people were also wounded, with local media and eyewitness saying that security forces fired tear gas and water cannons to disperse crowds in the capital, Nairobi.

In a joint statement, Kenya Medical Association, Law Society of Kenya, and the Police Reforms Working Group said that of those injured, several had suffered gunshot wounds.

Thousands of people had taken to the streets in cities across the country to mark last year’s demonstrations in which more than 60 people died.

They were protesting against a controversial tax bill.

President William Ruto later withdrew the proposed tax hike, but people are still angry over the use of excessive force by the security forces.

There were more demonstrations earlier this month over the death of a blogger in police custody.