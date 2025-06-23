Kenyan Police officers charged over death of blogger in custody

Three police officers in Kenya were on Monday, June 23, charged with the murder of a 31-year-old blogger, Albert Ojwang, whose death in police custody earlier this month has triggered nationwide protests and renewed scrutiny of police brutality in the country.

Ojwang was arrested after allegedly defaming Kenya’s deputy police chief, Eliud Lagat, on social media. Lagat, who has denied any wrongdoing, stepped down temporarily last week while investigations continue.

Alongside the three officers, Samson Kiprotich, Talaam James Mukhwana, and Peter Kimani, three civilians are also facing charges.

Authorities initially claimed Ojwang died from self-inflicted injuries. However, a post-mortem later revealed evidence of assault, contradicting the police account and fueling public anger.

Tensions escalated further last week after a street vendor, Boniface Kariuki, was shot and critically injured during a protest in Nairobi. Witnesses say he was selling masks when a police officer opened fire at close range.

In response, activists are planning a nationwide shutdown on Wednesday to protest against police violence and mark the anniversary of last year’s deadly crackdown on anti-tax demonstrations.

Ojwang’s death has become a rallying point for growing frustrations with Kenya’s security forces, long accused of operating with impunity. Calls for accountability are mounting across the country.