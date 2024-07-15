Welcome to Africanews

Nairobi quarry unveils grim truth as suspected serial killer confesses to 42 murders

Sacks with human remains are seen after being removed from a quarry in Mukuru Kwa Njenga area in Nairobi, Kenya Saturday, July 13, 2024.   -  
Copyright © africanews
Andrew Kasuku/Copyright 2024 The AP. All rights reserved.
By Dominic Wabwireh

with AP

Kenya

In Kenya, authorities have apprehended a suspected serial killer after uncovering multiple bodies at a quarry in Nairobi.

On Monday, Mohamed Amin, the head of the Criminal Investigations Directorate, announced that 33-year-old Jumaisi Khalusha confessed to killing 42 women, including his wife, since 2022.

The suspect was apprehended in a bar during the early hours of Monday while watching the Euro final.

Shock and anger have gripped Kenya following the discovery of the first dismembered bodies on Friday at the Mukuru quarry in Nairobi.

The dumpsite where the bodies were found has been cordoned off by the police since Friday, with the victims aged between 18 and 30 all killed in the same manner.

The suspect is still being interrogated by the police to determine the motive for the killings, and he is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday.

Additional sources • other agencies

