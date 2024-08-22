Kenya: Policemen arraigned over jailbreak have been released on bond

Five Kenyan police officers arrested for allegedly assisting in the escape of 13 suspects, have been on a personal bond.

The prosecution had asked the Milimani Court to hold the policemen for 14 days to complete the probe.

Local media reported Thursday (Aug. 21) that the five men were ordered to report to the investigating officer twice a week until the inquiry are completed.

The suspects are among policemen who have allegedly heped the escapees.

The acting inspector general of police told the press on Tuesday (Aug. 19) that disciplinary measures had been taken against eight officers, including the area and station commanders and officers who were on duty.

The jailbreak of a suspected serial killer has particularly worried Kenyans.

Jumaisi Khalusha confessed to killing 42 women, including his wife. Then said he was forced by the polie to make the confession.

Six bodies were identified after DNA tests, but several body parts remain unidentified.

The man was being detained at the Girigiri police station after a court allowed detectives seven more days to investigate his alleged crimes before charging him.

The Directorate of criminal investigations is offering a cash reward for information on the 33-year-old suspect.