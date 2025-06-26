Ecuador recaptures fugitive drug kingpin 'fito' after dramatic raid

Ecuadorian authorities have recaptured fugitive drug trafficker José Adolfo Macías, known as “Fito,” in a dramatic operation more than a year after his high-profile escape from prison. The leader of the notorious Los Choneros gang was arrested in his hometown of Manta following a 10-hour joint military and police operation.

“The security block, armed forces and national police — after an operation of 10 hours, we achieved the capture of Jose Adolfo Macias Villamar, alias Fito. A successful operation of the security block,” said Ecuador’s Interior Minister, John Reimberg.

Fito had been on the run since early 2024 after mysteriously disappearing from Guayaquil Regional Prison, where he was serving a 34-year sentence for drug trafficking. His escape only came to light when soldiers arrived to transfer him to a more secure facility, only to find his cell empty.

The arrest occurred in what appeared to be the basement of a residential house. Footage released by the Ecuadorian military shows the moment Macías was found hiding in a small space beneath a kitchen counter, with an armed officer pointing a gun at his head as he confirmed his identity.

Macias is also wanted by U.S. authorities. A seven-count indictment unsealed in Brooklyn accuses him of leading an international drug trafficking ring that smuggled tons of cocaine into the United States, in collaboration with Mexican cartels. The indictment also alleges that Los Choneros coordinated the purchase of firearms and ammunition in the U.S., which were smuggled into Ecuador.

Despite being imprisoned, Fito maintained control over his criminal empire. In 2023, he released a video from inside prison flanked by armed men, hosted lavish parties, and allegedly had access to liquor and even roosters for cockfighting.

His capture comes just days after another Ecuadorian gang leader, Federico Gómez, alias “Fede” of Las Águilas, was confirmed to have escaped from prison — highlighting the ongoing challenges facing the country’s security forces.

The United States has labeled Los Choneros one of the region's most violent criminal organizations, closely tied to Mexican cartels and involved in a web of assassination, drug smuggling, and arms trafficking. Ecuador has officially designated the gang as a terrorist organization.

Earlier this month, the Ecuadorian government increased the reward for Fito’s capture to $1 million — a sign of just how dangerous and influential the fugitive had become.

His recapture is being hailed as a major security win for President Daniel Noboa’s administration as it struggles to contain spiraling gang violence across the country.