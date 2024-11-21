Kenya investigates alleged abduction in Nairobi of Uganda opposition figure

Kenya’s government said it is investigating the alleged abduction from Nairobi of prominent Ugandan opposition politician, Kizza Besigye.

The longtime vocal critic of Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni disappeared from a book launch in the Kenyan capital on Saturday.

On Wednesday, he reappeared at a military court in neighbouring Uganda, where he was charged with offences including the illegal possession of firearms.

Nairobi’s announcement comes amid growing criticism that it does not do enough to protect foreign dissidents on its soil.

Human rights groups accused Kenya of a “pattern” of collaborating with foreign powers over the rendition of political opponents.

Besigye was Museveni’s personal doctor in the 1980s when the now-president was still a rebel leader, but has since been arrested dozens of times over his criticism of the president’s authoritarian rule and policies.

He has run and lost against Museveni in four presidential polls since 1986, although he has rejected the results, alleging fraud and voter intimidation.

This latest charge sheet alleges that Besigye was found in Nairobi in possession of a pistol and eight rounds of ammunition.

It claims he had been seeking support to prejudice the security of Uganda's military.

Besigye's wife, Winnie Byanyima, who is the executive director of UNAIDS, says her husband has not owned a gun in the last 20 years, and should be tried in a civilian court.

The 68-year-old is expected to remain in custody at Luzira Prison in Kampala until 2 December.

Museveni's government has been accused of repeated human rights violations against opposition leaders and supporters, accusations it has denied.