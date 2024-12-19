Nigerian teen sentenced to death over poultry theft to be pardoned

A Nigerian man sentenced to death for stealing hens and eggs as a teenager has been granted a pardon after spending 10 years on death row. Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State announced plans to release Segun Olowookere, now 31, who was arrested at age 17.

Case facts

In 2010, Olowookere and his accomplice, Morakinyo Sunday, were accused of breaking into the home of a police officer armed with a wooden gun and a sword, escaping only with poultry. Despite the minor theft, a court sentenced them to death by hanging in 2014, sparking nationwide outrage over the severity of the punishment.

Olowookere has been confined to Kirikiri Maximum Security Prison’s death row since the verdict. On Tuesday, Governor Adeleke directed the state's justice commissioner to begin the process of granting clemency, emphasizing the need to uphold fairness and the sanctity of life.

"Osun is a land of justice and equity," the governor stated in a post on X (formerly Twitter). Olowookere is expected to be released by early 2025, but the fate of his accomplice, Sunday, remains unclear.

Olowookere’s family and human rights activists have long campaigned for his freedom. His parents made an emotional plea on a recent podcast, calling for mercy for their only child.

Nigeria has not carried out an execution since 2012, though over 3,400 people remain on death row.