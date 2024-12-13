Nambian court grants opposition parties access to election data

Namibia
A court in Namibia on Friday granted two opposition parties the right to inspect material from the country’s recent disputed election.
They have claimed there were irregularities in the presidential and parliamentary polls held on 27 November.
Namibia’s ruling party, South West Africa People’s Party (SWAPO), won both the votes extending its 34-year grip on power.
The Independent Patriots for Change were joined by the Landless People’s Movement in the court bid to access the data.
They said they wanted to see it in order to substantiate their allegations and potentially launch a legal challenge against the validity of the election.
Following the ruling on Friday morning, Namibia’s electoral court ordered the electoral commission to provide the parties with the information by next week.
This includes documentation of the number of votes cast and counted at each polling station.
The election was marred by a shortage of ballot papers and technical challenges which resulted in polling stations staying open for up to three days in some areas.
Namibia’s electoral commission declared the vote free and fair.
President-elect Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah has also dismissed allegations that the election was flawed.
She is due to take office in March, becoming the country’s first female president.
Go to video
Clashes erupt between Somalia's federal troops and regional forces over a disputed local election
Go to video
I’ll only accept election results If they’re transparent and fair – Mahama
Go to video
Kenyan court convicts housemate for LGBTQ activist's murder
Go to video
Zimbabwe court strikes down abortion ban for marital rape victims and minors
Go to video
Mali secures $160m settlement from Resolute Mining in tax dispute
01:32
US: Washington barricaded as election anxiety mounts