Nambian court grants opposition parties access to election data

A court in Namibia on Friday granted two opposition parties the right to inspect material from the country’s recent disputed election.

They have claimed there were irregularities in the presidential and parliamentary polls held on 27 November.

Namibia’s ruling party, South West Africa People’s Party (SWAPO), won both the votes extending its 34-year grip on power.

The Independent Patriots for Change were joined by the Landless People’s Movement in the court bid to access the data.

They said they wanted to see it in order to substantiate their allegations and potentially launch a legal challenge against the validity of the election.

Following the ruling on Friday morning, Namibia’s electoral court ordered the electoral commission to provide the parties with the information by next week.

This includes documentation of the number of votes cast and counted at each polling station.

The election was marred by a shortage of ballot papers and technical challenges which resulted in polling stations staying open for up to three days in some areas.

Namibia’s electoral commission declared the vote free and fair.

President-elect Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah has also dismissed allegations that the election was flawed.

She is due to take office in March, becoming the country’s first female president.