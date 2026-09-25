South Sudan: Kiir opens political dialogue ahead of December elections

South Sudan’s President Salva Kiir has opened an inter-party dialogue in the capital, Juba, just days after dissolving the country’s transitional unity government.

The talks come as the government prepares for general elections scheduled for December 22, which would be the country’s first national vote since independence in 2011.

Kiir says the dialogue should help political parties agree on a path towards peaceful and credible elections, and has warned against using the process to delay or alter the electoral roadmap.

But the process is facing opposition.

Major opposition groups, including those linked to former First Vice President Riek Machar, have rejected the government’s approach. Machar was removed from the government when Kiir dissolved the transitional administration on September 22.

Critics have questioned whether credible elections can be held in just three months, amid concerns over security, political space and the absence of a permanent constitution.

For Kiir, however, the message is clear: the transition is ending, and the country is moving towards the December vote.