America tightens rules for international students starting September

The Trump administration has confirmed tough new rules for foreign students in the US, set to take effect in September.

The biggest change: most students will now be limited to four years in the country. Anyone who needs longer will have to ask the federal government for an extension.

Until now, students could stay as long as it took to finish their degree, a system known as "duration of status." Universities also had the power to approve extensions themselves. That power will now shift to Washington.

Switching schools or changing degree programmes will also get harder under the new rules.

The Department of Homeland Security says the changes are needed to stop visa abuse and improve national security screening.

Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin said students have been able to stay in the US indefinitely for decades, and argued some have exploited that by continuously enrolling in courses just to avoid leaving.

Not everyone agrees. The Association of International Educators, known as NAFSA, called the rules "misguided and unnecessary." Its chief executive, Fanta Aw, said the policy adds confusion and red tape to a system that already works well.

Why four years could be a problem

Four years covers most undergraduate degrees. But it's tight for graduate students, and most international students in the US are enrolled in graduate programmes, especially in science and tech fields.

PhDs and research-heavy degrees often take longer than four years to finish. Funding gaps and personal circumstances can stretch timelines further.

Less time to leave after graduation

Students will also have less breathing room once they finish their studies. The grace period to leave the country, or switch to a new visa type, is being cut from 60 days to 30.

Part of a bigger crackdown

This isn't a standalone move. The Trump administration has already tried to cap foreign student numbers at some top universities, and has revoked visas from students seen as critical of US foreign policy.