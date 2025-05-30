US judge blocks Trump efforts to bar Harvard from enrolling international students

A federal judge in the United States has extended a temporary restraining order on government efforts to bar Harvard university from enrolling international students.

Judge Allison Burroughs held a hearing on the case Thursday morning.

On May 22, the Homeland Security Department announced the revocation of Harvard University's certification under the Student and Exchange Visitor Program, effectively barring the university from enrolling international students.

On May 23, Harvard University filed a lawsuit against the Trump administration over this policy. On the same day, Burroughs issued a temporary restraining order against the Trump administration's ban, requiring that the status quo be maintained until a hearing could be held.

Before the hearing on Thursday, the US Justice Department submitted a notice to the court. This document, dated May 28, was issued by the Homeland Security Department to Harvard. The notice stated that the Trump administration would give Harvard 30 days to contest the policy. CNN reported that this move marked a shift in the administration's previously hardline stance on the issue following judicial intervention.

At the same time, the Trump administration continued to exert pressure on Harvard. On Wednesday, Trump stated that the proportion of foreign students at Harvard should be limited to about 15 percent. Additionally, Trump reiterated his demand for the university to submit a list of its foreign students.

Funding cuts

The revocation of Harvard's ability to enroll international students is one of the latest moves by the Trump administration to pressure the university. Previously, Harvard had billions of dollars in funds frozen after refusing the government's demands for significant reforms to its governance structure, hiring practices, and admissions policies.

The Trump administration also threatened to revoke its tax-exempt status and launched multiple investigations into the university.

Since returning to the White House, Trump has targeted several US universities, warning that failure to adjust their policies would result in funding cuts.

US public opinion widely believes that the Trump administration has focused on institutions like Harvard because Republicans view these universities as strongholds of leftist liberals or Democrats.

Trump has accused elite universities of being havens for "Marxist maniacs and lunatics."