Mali's fuel shortage sparks urgent advisories from Western countries

The Malian capital is facing a dual crisis of severe fuel shortages and a wave of foreign advisories to leave the country, creating what local journalists describe as a “psychosis” among residents who feel trapped by deteriorating security and economic conditions.

Long, chaotic lines have formed at gas stations across Bamako amid a severe fuel crisis, causing widespread panic.

The situation on the ground remains dire despite government announcements that convoys of fuel trucks, secured by the Malian armed forces (FAMa), are en route.

This tangible crisis has been compounded by a less visible but deeply felt psychological one, triggered by several Western countries publicly advising their citizens to depart Mali.

Foreign withdrawals spark local alarm and criticism

The security warnings, widely circulated on social media, have been met with understanding for the right of nations to protect their citizens, but also with significant criticism for their execution.

“The way it was done caused some panic,” stated journalist Yacouba Doumbia, who noted that diplomatic channels would have been a more appropriate method than public posts that fueled anxiety.

The decision is seen as a stark indicator of the growing jihadist threat, following recent kidnappings of foreigners.

A plea for solutions, not just warnings

Local voices are urging for more than just exit advisories.

Journalist Daouda Sangaré acknowledged the right of foreign nations to act but argued they should “propose a solution to be discussed with the Malian authorities.”

This sentiment reflects a broader feeling that the international response has heightened fear without offering a path toward resolving the underlying security and economic collapse, leaving Malians, who “have no other country to go to,” in a state of anxious uncertainty.