Ebola death toll passes 200 in DR Congo from 875 confirmed cases

The Ebola epidemic has claimed more than 200 lives in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), a little over one month after it was declared, the African Union's health agency said Thursday.

The Africa CDC said 202 people had died from the virus, from 875 confirmed cases, giving a mortality rate of 23 percent.

"What is worrisome for us is the contact tracing status," said Wessam Mankoula, a doctor at the Africa CDC.

"Because of security challenges and accessibility of some of the areas for our responders from Africa CDC, WHO and different partners... we still see this contact tracing is low."

The Red Cross warned this week that the outbreak in the DRC, declared on May 15, has yet to peak and could take a year to contain.

The response to the epidemic, the 17th to hit the vast central African country, faces towering challenges.

No approved vaccines or treatments exist for the Bundibugyo strain of the virus responsible for the current outbreak.

The three affected provinces in the northeastern DRC -- Ituri, North Kivu and South Kivu -- have long been gripped by conflict and mass displacement, complicating the response.

The outbreak has spread to neighbouring Uganda, though containment measures have been effective there, with 19 confirmed cases, including two deaths, and most of the cases are Congolese travellers.