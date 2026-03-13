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Ivory Coast pays tribute to 19 victims of Grand-Bassam jihadist attack

A road leading to the Etoile du Sud Hotel, seen in the background, is cordoned off near the site of an attack in Grand-Bassam, Ivory Coast, 15 March 2016   -  
Copyright © africanews
Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
By Rédaction Africanews

with AFP

Ivory Coast

Ivory Coast on Friday commemorated the 19 victims of a jihadist attack on a popular beach resort a decade ago.

On 13 March 2016, three attackers wielding assault rifles stormed the beach at Grand-Bassam, popular with foreigners and 40 kilometres east of Abidjan, before attacking hotels.

The 45-minute bloodbath ended when Ivorian security forces shot the attackers dead.

The assault was the first jihadist attack in Ivory Coast. The country has largely escaped the jihadist violence that regularly hits neighbours Burkina Faso and Mali.

Al-Qaeda's North African affiliate, Al-Qaeda in the Islamic Maghreb (AQIM), claimed responsibility for the attack, whose victims comprised nine Ivorians, four French citizens, a Lebanese, a German, a Macedonian, a Malian, a Nigerian and one person who could not be identified.

"This attack was not only against people," Deputy Prime Minister Téné Birahima Ouattara said at the official ceremony.

"It was against what defines the Ivorian nation: our cultural diversity, our history open to the world, our legendary hospitality and our joy of living," he added, in front of a memorial honouring the 19 dead.

The attack was in response to anti-jihadist operations in the Sahel by France and its allies. It targeted Ivory Coast for having handed over AQIM operatives to Mali.

Ten men have since been jailed for life for their role in the attack, including six in absentia.

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