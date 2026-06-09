ICC suspends Chief Prosecutor over allegations of sexual misconduct

The International Criminal Court has suspended its Chief Prosecutor Karim Khan over allegations of sexual misconduct with an aide.

The ICC’s 21-member Bureau of the Assembly of State Parties, announced the decision on Monday. It said it was referring the case to a special session of the Court’s member states.

The Bureau stressed that the suspension is not an indication of the final outcome.

A United Nations investigation found evidence that Khan “had nonconsensual sexual contact with an aide” on several occasions. But in April a three-judge panel ruled the investigation was not conclusive.

Khan took a leave of absence last year to fight the allegations. The 56-year-old British national has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing.

The allegations against him were first reported to the court’s independent watchdog more than two years ago.

An Associated Press investigation revealed that Khan was alleged to have seen the woman working in another ICC department and moved her into his office. She later became a regular presence on official trips, according to whistleblower documents.

On one foreign trip, Khan allegedly asked her to rest with him on a hotel bed and then “sexually touched her,” the documents said. Other alleged nonconsensual behavior cited in the documents included locking the door of his office and sticking his hand in her pocket. He also allegedly asked her several times to accompany him on a vacation.

Only the Assembly of States Parties has the authority to remove Khan from office, a move that would require a majority in a secret ballot of its 125 member states. Sixty-three countries would need to support a measure to remove him.

No date was immediately set for the special session, but the assembly said it would be convened as soon as possible.

Khan made headlines when he successfully applied for arrest warrants against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former defence minister Yoav Gallant over the Gaza war.