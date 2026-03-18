Iran: Rescuers search Tehran rubble after US-Israeli strikes kill senior figures

Emergency teams were seen evacuating wounded people and recovering personal belongings, including photos and toys, from the debris. Iran's Red Crescent said the site was hit during US-Israeli strikes, part of a broader campaign across Tehran. The footage emerged as Iran prepared funerals for senior figures killed on 17 March, including security chief Ali Larijani, according to state media Fars and Tasnim. Authorities report the conflict has widened since late February, with strikes in cities like Hamedan and Mahabad. Iranian officials threaten further retaliation, while the US says it targeted coastal missile sites to secure shipping lanes near the Strait of Hormuz.