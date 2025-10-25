Madagascar strips ex-president Rajoelina of citizenship as former aid arrested for money laundering

Madagascar’s former president Andry Rajoelina has been stripped of his nationality after fleeing the country earlier this month amid widespread youth-led protests.

The news came as his former advisor, businessman Maminiaina Ravatomanga was arrested in Mauritius, on suspicion laundering more than $160 million using assets in the country.

Ravatomanga, who fled to Mauritius after Rajoelina left Madagascar, was in the custody of the police and officials of the Financial Crimes Commission (FCC) in a private clinic where he had gone to seek treatment in Port Louis, a commission spokesperson said.

The spokesperson, who did not wish to be named, said Ravatomanga's arrest was related to the laundering of $163 million using assets in Mauritius.

"The FCC has reasonable grounds to believe that ... Ravatomanga, while being involved in the management of several entities in Mauritius, was in possession of property suspected to represent the proceeds of criminal activity," the spokesperson said.

Ravatomanga's lawyer, Siddartha Hawaldar, confirmed he was under arrest in the clinic, but did not comment on the accusations against him.

Ouster

Rajoelina's final weeks in office were marked by demonstrations that brought thousands on to the streets across the country, to protest power and water outages, the cost of living and corruption.

When an elite military unit launched a coup, Rajoelina fled, claiming his life was in danger.

On Friday, the country’s new government declared it was stripping him of citizenship because he acquire French nationality in 2014 - in contravention of Madagascar law.

Coup leader Michael Randrianirina was sworn into office on 17 October and has promised to hold elections within the next two years.

Rajoelina’s whereabouts are still unknown.