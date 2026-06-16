In Kenya cold chain breakthrough helps farmers save more, earn more

Solar-powered cold storage is transforming agriculture across Africa, helping farmers preserve perishable crops, cut post-harvest losses from as much as 50% to under 2%, and access lucrative international markets while reducing reliance on costly and unreliable electricity.

Across Africa, farmers are increasingly turning to solar-powered cold storage to tackle one of the continent’s biggest agricultural challenges: food spoilage. By keeping produce cool immediately after harvest, these systems extend shelf life, improve quality and give growers more time to reach buyers.

In Kenya, rosemary, basil and other high-value crops destined for European supermarkets are benefiting from pay-per-use refrigeration services that eliminate the need for costly upfront investment.

Farmers reap the rewards

For Kenyan farmer Yvonne Anyonyi Mumiah, access to cold storage has changed the economics of farming. Instead of rushing produce to market before it spoils, she can maintain freshness throughout the supply chain, increasing its value and profitability.

The technology also offers greater flexibility, allowing smallholder farmers to better manage logistics and reduce losses caused by transport delays or extreme heat.

Cutting waste with clean energy

Cold-chain company SoKo Fresh says integrating solar-powered storage can reduce post-harvest losses from 40–50% of production to less than 2%. The company’s pay-as-you-store model enables farmers to rent refrigeration space based on the quantity of produce stored rather than purchasing expensive equipment.

Powered by renewable energy, the facilities operate independently of unreliable electricity grids, making them particularly suitable for rural communities.

A growing trend across the continent

The adoption of solar cooling is expanding beyond Kenya. Similar initiatives are supporting farmers and traders in Nigeria, Ethiopia, Rwanda and South Africa, where preserving fruits, vegetables, dairy products and other perishables is becoming increasingly critical.

The technology is gaining importance as rising temperatures linked to climate change accelerate spoilage and threaten food security.

Investment remains the next hurdle

Despite the benefits, scaling up solar cold storage requires significant investment and greater confidence in renewable technologies. Industry leaders stress the need for financing models that make projects sustainable and attractive to commercial investors.

Experts argue that combining clean energy with income-generating agricultural infrastructure could not only reduce food waste but also strengthen rural economies and improve Africa’s competitiveness in global markets.