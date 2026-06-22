More than 3000 Malawian nationals deported in South Africa

More than 3000 Malawian nationals have been deported in South Africa after thousands protested earlier this year in Johannesburg and other parts of the country against illegal immigration that has fueled tensions between locals and foreign nationals.

Stella Ndau, High Commissioner of Malawi to South Africa said: "Since the repatriation started, we have 1,549 that have arrived in Malawi. We have about 1,260 that are en route, and we also have 700 that were deported, so in total we have 3,509 Malawians that have been repatriated and also with the assistance of the South African government 700 that have gone to Malawi."

South Africa started building a second temporary deportation center on Thursday to process the repatriation of Malawians. The new site is meant to alleviate the unfolding crisis that has seen women and young children packed in the overcrowded site with thousands of men.

Meanwhile, thousands more Malawian nationals arrived at the first deportation center, also in the city of Durban, in an area known as Sherwood, where an estimated 10,000 have been camping for more than a week, waiting to be sent home. Pearson Kaunda who is a Malawian National and has been residing in South Africa for over 10 years told The Associated Press things are not good in the country.

"South Africa, I'm telling you is so bad just now. So we're supposed to go home, you can't live here like that." South African and Malawian authorities have been coordinating in recent weeks to facilitate the repatriation of thousands of Malawian citizens gathered at the site in Durban, claiming to flee anti-migrant tensions and fears of violence.

However, South African officials said the deportation process required the Malawians to appear in court as they were in the country illegally. The process has also been slow due to insufficient number of buses sent by the Malawian government, which has also asked for donations to help bus the returnees home, the officials said.

Malawi is the latest among at least three African countries to facilitate the repatriation of some of their citizens from South Africa as frustrations over illegal migration in the country worsen and some foreign national express fear of violent attacks.